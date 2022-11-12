Step into a new reality: Experience 'Omniverse' at this exhibition in Versova

Experience multiple art forms transform into virtual reality at this unique exhibition

A VR workshop underway

What happens when you accidentally walk into the middle of a dance performance? If you are at Omniverse - The Beginning, you will have a 360-degree view of the live on-stage performance. Mumbai citizens have an opportunity to experience the combination of Virtual Reality (VR) and multi-dimensional art at the unique exhibition in Versova tomorrow.

The exhibition brings together different forms of visual art, dance, sculpture and photography under the ambit of augmented and VR. Founder and director Ashutosh Mohanty tells us, “We are collaborating with different artists to create installations through virtual and augmented reality platforms.” From VR experiences of dance performances and interactive art installations to technology-driven visuals, the exhibition will provide an immersive experience, he points out. In addition to accessible VR headsets, patrons will also have a chance to witness performances by holographs of artistes. An avid dancer, the 30-year-old put together the exhibition over two years collaborating with creative director Aric Master. “We wish to make virtual reality more accessible and less expensive for our audience,” Mohanty reveals.

On: November 13; 11 am onwards

At: Veda Factory Art Studio, Bungalow Number 120, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 350 onwards

