What's hot? Head to this Borivali amusement centre with your children for fun summer activities

A parent and her child take a tour of the park on a mini-bus

With Mumbai’s summer in full swing, children (and grown-ups) are itching to step out and play. But for many Mumbaikars, “outside” means the tiny, fenced-in spaces within their housing complexes, which we’ve somehow come to call “play areas”. Seeking a change of scenery, we decided to visit Box Zone in Borivali that has been building some new attractions and activities, and promises to be a true open space experience for children and adults this holiday season.



The writer tests the 10-hole mini-golf course

A two-minute walk through a winding lane from the Eksar Metro Station leads us to the entrance of the four acre-large open space. A Rs 50 general entry pass grants us access into the general access area. We’re welcomed by a host of archways lit up with fairy lights. These are selfie points; many more of which are located across the space in different zones. As we walk through the attractions, we are presented with the choice to explore one of the two demarcated zones in the park.



A kid plays with balloons inside the balloon house installation

Zone A of the park is reminiscent of the popular TV game show Wipeout. A group of children are jumping over sweeper bars rotating on an inflatable chuckling every time they skip over one, when our attention is driven to a swarm of men in blue uniforms behind us. These are game attendants who are ensuring that the kids, who are splashing their way around a mini pool on their mini boats nearby, are safe. We learn that each game is overlooked by two such game attendants who are also trained in first aid practices. With each of the activities requiring coupons ranging from R50 to R300, the same zone also hosts legacy games like the mechanical bull, an arcade section, and trampolines.



Kids play chess on a giant chessboard in Zone B. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Just as we are about to leave Zone A, we notice two adults being helped into bulky sumo suits by attendants. Things are about to get heated; we step back. When the first few jabs land, after about a dozen that don’t, it’s equal parts hilarious and relieving to watch the players hit the ground down together. If you plan to settle some scores with a frenemy this summer, we suggest you do it here. For those not keen on taking hits, the zone offers games like bungee trampoline, a giant bubble walk, and automated indoor cricket and football.



A visitor in a sumo suit

As for us, we now head to their newest addition — the mini golf zone, which is a 10-hole course with increasingly complex obstacles. The attendant hands us a golf club after enquiring about our handedness. The golf club is a metal standard size putter that feels sturdy and heavy in the hand. We learn that for young golfers, the park offers lighter wooden and retractable clubs to suit the player’s height. As we struggle to putt our first hole, not far away a trio is on the penultimate hole of a heated competition; putting under tunnels, and over bridges and obstacles.



Kids enjoy pedal boating

Zone B, is perhaps our place to shine. It houses giant recreations of board games ranging from chess to checkers and tic tac toe. The highlight, especially for butterfingers like this writer, is a giant Jenga set-up. A gated space, the zone allows participants of all ages access with passes starting at R200 for adults and Rs 500 for a parent-child duo. Noticing a large group at the gate, we leave the space after pottering around for a bit, allowing the serious players to take the stage.



Giant Jenga (right) a girl climbs up the inflatable wall

As we reach the end of our day at the park, we strike up a conversation with co-owner Neelanshi Joshi while grabbing a snack from the food court. Joshi informs us that plans to introduce a 9-D theatre are underway as part of a monsoon revamp. Speaking of revamps, we notice an area that could perhaps use one. The washrooms, consisting of a total of 12 stalls, are tucked away in a corner. Joshi assures us that the set-up has been adequate to accommodate the visitors on any given day, but as the summers, and the new attractions bring larger groups into the park, we fear things might change soon.



At: Box Zone, opposite Joggers Park, near Eksar Metro Station, Borivali West.

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm; daily

Call: 9321479404

Cost Rs 50 (entry fee) Rs 400, Rs 800 (all-access pass for adults or children)