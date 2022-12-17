Straight out of Dharavi

7Bantai’z ensemble’s first EP busts myths with its self-belief

(From left) Nitesh Patel, David Klyton, Aditya Vhatkar, Yogesh Kurme, Siddesh Jammi and Nishant Mohite. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

It was the late Tupac Shakur who said “I did not bring Thug Life to America. I simply diagnosed it.” His words are finding resonance in the lanes of Dharavi. The latest EP, Into the slum, from the ensemble 7Bantai’Z flexes the attitude, vision and ambitions of 20-year-olds from this neighbourhood. The collective was formed in 2014 when childhood friends — David Klyton, Siddesh Jammi, Yogesh Kurme and Abhishek Kurme, Aditya Vhatkar, Nishant Mohite and Nitesh Patel — decided to put their skills to the test. The members hail from diverse backgrounds, cultures, languages and tastes that capture the kaleidoscopic address.

Jammi recalls being schoolboys who hung out after school to listen to rappers like Divine, Naezy and Dopeadelicz. “When we would listen to Tupac, it felt like he was speaking about our struggles against injustice,” he recalls. Aditya Vhatkar aka Crackpot says, “It also influenced our writing process. Our verses are born from our experiences, and what we see around us.” Art became a way for the youngsters to correct the misconceptions that clung to their identity. “We wanted our work to shine a light on the brighter side; the joy, the unity and the attitude it teaches you,” David Klyton aka Mr Scam says.

Perhaps, it is the optimism of youth. But this optimism was forged in difficult circumstances. Nitesh Patel aka MC Notez recollects times when they were witness to violence around them. “We were told that the only way to succeed was through power. But now, we see kids trying B-boying, DJing or rap as the

way out.”

Their latest EP is reflective of these emotions. The six tracks explore diverse forms. Energy, White collar and In my head have attitude, verse skill and rhythm while Turn it up shines with a musical touch. The compositions contain verses in Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil and Marwadi. Unapologetic and experimental, it leaves a mark.

“When we began, we rapped in our mother tongues because it blended into our creations,” Patel explains. Vhatkar elaborates. “India is a land of languages and spices. People say that hip-hop is an American phenomenon. We’ve added our spice and made something new.” For Klyton, the EP was a conceptul experiment. “The idea was to experiment with all the genres of hip-hop. We have an old school track, a new school track, and a drill track.”

The ensemble thrives on camaraderie, but not always. Klyton remarks that they fight as much as they jam together. “It is so funny. But in the end, we always sit down and talk it out.” They have big plans for 2023, with an album and collaborations in the pipeline. But their feet are firmly on the ground.

Log on to Into the slum on Spotify; YouTube

