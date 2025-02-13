Here's how you can develop and ace your personal fashion aesthetic

In an age where aesthetics are largely dictated by social media trends, how can you curate your personal aesthetic to stand out? Farhana Bodi, star of Dubai Bling, shares her views

Bodi styles a basic yet elegant look

The third season of Netflix’s Dubai Bling served up oodles of sass and style. Topping the charts on both counts was Farhana Bodi, the only Indian-origin cast member who is also an established fashion content creator. Known for her glamorous sartorial choices, Bodi’s lifestyle embodies maximalism to its fullest. However, she also insists on the importance of developing your own fashion aesthetic, which can lend itself to specific events and occasions. Here are the three rules Bodi lays down to help you curate your style mantra.

1. Find your fashion voice

The first rule, Bodi says, is to understand the pieces that resonate with you. “Instead of being swayed by trends, focus only on those that align with your personality and enhance your brand. Not every trend will suit everyone; prioritise ones that reflect your style and values. I am partial to classic pieces with a contemporary twist,” she explains.



Farhana Bodi

When curating your wardrobe, look for timeless staples that you can dress up with bold statement pieces to suit a variety of occasions and moods. It helps, of course, to design a mood board that helps you to visualise your preferences. “I’m personally inspired by the fusion of traditional and modern elements. My influences come from global fashion icons, cultural aesthetics, and, of course, the glamorous vibe of Dubai. I try to include some aspects of these in all of my looks,” she elaborates.

2. Stay true to you

While Bodi looks to the cool and relatable fashion picks of her icons, fashion model Elsa Hosk and actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, she also insists on venturing beyond your comfort zone, every now and then.



Bodi suggests sticking to basics instead of hopping on trends

“You can, of course, keep refining your style as you find pieces that make you feel confident. In the beginning, I would experiment a lot; but now I’ve found a balance between statement-making looks and everyday elegance. It’s about knowing what works best for me, and staying true to that,” she says. When you do want to experiment or change your look for a special occasion, she advises picking bold accessories that inject a touch of drama.

3. Don’t sacrifice wearability

Despite featuring in a show that epitomises the ‘more is more’ style mantra, Bodi cautions against falling for fleeting trends or OTT pieces that come with a very limited expiry date. “Overly exaggerated pieces that compromise wearability are a strict no-no. Such outfits invariably find their way to the back of your wardrobe and only to be brought out for very rare occasions. Similarly, extremely oversized fits or impractical designs may seem enticing but will soon appear dated. Even if your personal style is bold, your pieces must always be functional and flattering,” she signs off.

Farhana’s favoured five for fashion-lovers

Bodi shares five wardrobe must-haves that every fashion-lover should possess:

>> A tailored blazer for instant sophistication

>> A pair of classic nude or black heels

>> Statement jewellery to elevate any look

>> An elegant handbag for timeless appeal

>> A little black dress