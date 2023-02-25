With pantsuits making a fashionable comeback, stylists decode how to handle them in Mumbai’s hot weather

Rakul Preet Singh in a casual olive pantsuit. Pic courtesy/Instagram; Deepika pairs a brighter coloured night look with muted makeup. Pic courtesy/Getty; (right ) choose floral prints or pastel colours for day outings

Power-dressing is re-entering the corridors of the fashion world after a short break during the lockdowns. While we agree that actress Rakul Preet Singh, the latest celebrity to don a quirky take on pantsuits, may have won over power-dressing enthusiasts, the question remains — how do we tackle this style in Mumbai’s not-so-pleasant weather? So we went to a few stylists to borrow their tips on how to style pantsuits and also conquer Mumbai’s humidity.

Cool summer

Fashion stylist Mitali Ambekar reveals that opting for light colours or floral prints are the best way to go in the summer. “Colours like pastel green, light yellow, peach, cream, lilac and powder blue for pantsuits made of cotton, linen or chambray fabrics and paired with a breathable T-shirt or a tank top are best suited for the day. Additionally, using cool colours in summers like icy blues, rosy pinks and white are advisable,” she says, adding that one can also use crop blazers to create an unconventional silhouette or can opt for a sleeveless or short-sleeved blazer or jacket to keep the arms free and avoid sweating. A sleeveless blazer can also be worn as a vest for a more casual look.

Stylists Mitali Ambekar (left) and Davina Dhanistan Fernandez

Davina Dhanistan Fernandez, another city-based fashion stylist, states that cut-out suits work best for the summer day-out. “All shades of unconventional — lavender, pastel pink, teal, and blood orange are some of the trending colours to look for in your summer pantsuits. Fabrics to consider in the heat would be cotton twill, linen, and polyester viscose blended fabric.”

Night patrol

Ambekar mentions that a corset or a mesh top will give a glamorous twist to the outfit for a night event. “Use a belt to cinch the waist and create a flattering silhouette. Add a touch of glam with metallic accessories like a clutch or statement earrings. One can also wear a bold lip colour.”

Fernandez prefers satin pantsuits for a night gig, paired with same-coloured bralettes. The stylist further states that one should keep in mind the contrast of the make-up. For a light-coloured suit such as pearl white, she suggests going bold with the makeup as “the whole look is otherwise muted in a single colour hue,” but suggests keeping the makeup minimal when going for a darker outfit shade. “Ditching the bralette, and opting for a crop top with cut-outs can also be a good option,” she adds.

Make it work

Tackling the difficult subject of how to use power-dressing at work without feeling hot, Ambekar feels that turtlenecks with monochrome prints work best with the side note of choosing the fabric wisely. “Ditch the classic button-up shirt for a flowy, lightweight blouse or a crop top to add some fun. Accessorise with simple jewellery such as hoop earrings or a dainty necklace to add some glam without overwhelming the outfit.” For those who wish to go trendy, Ambekar suggests mixing and matching the suit separates to create multiple outfits. Pair a bright-coloured blazer with white pants or vice versa.

Recommending a linen blended fabric for a formal setting, Fernandez mentions, “For a more sporty summer look, pairing your sports bra with a pastel power suit will definitely add to your coolness quotient at work.”