Updated on: 11 July,2022 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

This book written by a Gen Z-er points in the direction of desired accomplishments through her learnings

Suitors of success

Prarthna Batra


Who doesn’t wish to know the secret to success? Prarthna Batra, a 17-year-old writer who has just completed her school education, shares her personal learnings from enriched interactions with aspirational personalities in her book titled Getting the Bread: The Gen-Z Way to Success. “The idea occurred to me when I was interviewing icons such as Barkha Dutt, Prajakta Koli and Sakshi Malik, among others, for my YouTube channel. I wanted to discuss the pearls of wisdom they shared with me, and how it had helped me envision life in a certain way,” Batra explains. When we ask her if she is planning her next title, the young writer adds that it’s too early to confirm that. “It will happen when inspiration strikes,” she signs off.

