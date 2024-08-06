Olympic design through the ages

Discover the history of Olympic design, and learn how Mexico 1968 was a pathbreaking edition when it came to sport-themed art

The logo and iconography of the 1968 Games (right) Metro icons

The 99% Invisible podcast explores the power of design in everyday life with an emphasis on spaces around us that go unnoticed. In a recent episode, The Art of the Olympics, host Roman Mars brings forth a chapter from the history of the Olympics. It focuses on the graphic design language of the Mexico 1968 Games. This edition was a big deal because it was the first time it was being organised in a Latin American country.

Lance Wyman

The podcast introduces us to the then 29-year-old designer, Lance Wyman, whose designs played a crucial role in serving various communities gathered for the Games, putting Mexico ’68 on the map. Along with his design partner Peter Murdoch, he worked on the logo and typography, giving a pattern to the text, ‘Mexico 68’. The two were inspired by the artifacts they had observed in the museums of Mexico City. But Wyman’s contribution didn’t end there.

We learn through the episode how he helped maintain the spirit of Mexico City. He redesigned the icons of the various sports to make them more understandable for spectators who would want to find their way to the events, adding different colours and identifiable symbols. For foreigners visiting the country, he also created icons of stations in metros to navigate and explore the city, removing language barriers.

The episode successfully situates the Olympic event in Mexican history as well, and not only Mexico in the Olympics history. Listeners gain an understanding of the economic and political condition of the country in the 1960s, with its urbanisation on the one hand and student protests against the ruling party on the other. We find Wyman’s sympathy for the students through his symbol of a dove with a knife.



A bust of Pierre de Coubertin, the father of modern Olympics (right) A ticket from the 1968 Olympics. PICS COURTESY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Speaking about the art of the Olympics, one must give a hat-tip to Pierre de Coubertin, the man who co-founded the International Olympic Committee, and designed the five rings of the Olympics to represent the five continents. Not only does the podcast pay tribute to his art, it also reveals other interesting facts about him. At this juncture of the Paris 2024 edition, amidst medals and controversies, this podcast episode is a fantastic ride for enthusiasts into one of the most memorable Olympics.

