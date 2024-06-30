The colours of the setting sun are the latest inspiration for make-up lovers. Here’s how to ace that sunset make-up look

A model sports the sunset look. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Guide to perfecting the sunset make-up look x 00:00

Even as Mumbai’s skies are cast in various hues of grey, the colours of the sun (or sunsets) are coming to life in make-up palettes across the city and on social media. From eye shadows to gradient blushes, make-up lovers are letting their imagination take centre stage with their bold, ombre looks. To ace this trend, however, make-up artist Natasha Nyss emphasises picking one key feature and letting it lead the look. “Don’t recreate this on your eyes and cheeks at the same time. If you decide to highlight your eyes, keep the rest of your make-up relatively simple and understated,” she explains.



Warm shades of orange, pink and red (above) with gold accents can best serve this look

ADVERTISEMENT

All eyes on you

Warm and vibrant shadows form the essence of this look, says Nyss. “Choose shades of orange, pink and red, with gold accents, in a combination of matte and shimmer finishes. Use the mattes to define your crease and the shimmers to highlight focal points,” she adds. Make sure to use a primer to really bring out the depth of the colours. If you don’t have an eye-shadow primer handy, use a concealer instead.



Highlight the eyes, while keeping the rest of the make-up simple

Start with a light base colour, such as a yellow-gold, and use warm orange to create a gradient effect. Deepen the create and outer corners using a purple-red shade. Don’t forget to carry the colour to your bottom lid for a more cohesive look, advises Nyss. Add some shimmery highlighter to your inner corners, a dramatic wing and lots of mascara. Complement your eyes with a peach blush and nude or brown lips, sticking to warmer undertones.



Natasha Nyss

Cheeky but sleek

A more recent trend combines various shades of blush with highlighter to mimic a similar effect on the cheeks. “Liquid products offer the brightest colour gradient and are also easy to blend into each other, without smudging. Start with a pink colour just above your cheeks and then build up to an orange hue. Add the liquid highlighter in a golden hue to the highest points of your cheekbones, and near the outer corners of your eyes. Blend carefully to create that gradient effect. To lengthen your face, you can also extend the pink to your temples,” says Nyss. A subtle eye-liner and glossy brown lips are the perfect companions for this look.