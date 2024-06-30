Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli school served notice for turning playground into sports turf
Mumbai: TISS withdraws dismissal of over 100 staff members
Mumbai: BMC data reveals sharp increase in dog bites
Experts concerned new criminal laws may wreck overwhelmed judiciary
Mumbai: Another navy officer arrested in human trafficking case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Guide to perfecting the sunset make up look

Guide to perfecting the sunset make-up look

Updated on: 01 July,2024 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anindita Paul | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

The colours of the setting sun are the latest inspiration for make-up lovers. Here’s how to ace that sunset make-up look

Guide to perfecting the sunset make-up look

A model sports the sunset look. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article
Guide to perfecting the sunset make-up look
x
00:00

Even as Mumbai’s skies are cast in various hues of grey, the colours of the sun (or sunsets) are coming to life in make-up palettes across the city and on social media. From eye shadows to gradient blushes, make-up lovers are letting their imagination take centre stage with their bold, ombre looks. To ace this trend, however, make-up artist Natasha Nyss emphasises picking one key feature and letting it lead the look. “Don’t recreate this on your eyes and cheeks at the same time. If you decide to highlight your eyes, keep the rest of your make-up relatively simple and understated,” she explains.


Warm shades of orange, pink and red (above) with gold accents can best serve this look
Warm shades of orange, pink and red (above) with gold accents can best serve this look


All eyes on you
Warm and vibrant shadows form the essence of this look, says Nyss. “Choose shades of orange, pink and red, with gold accents, in a combination of matte and shimmer finishes. Use the mattes to define your crease and the shimmers to highlight focal points,” she adds. Make sure to use a primer to really bring out the depth of the colours. If you don’t have an eye-shadow primer handy, use a concealer instead.


Highlight the eyes, while keeping the rest of the make-up simple
Highlight the eyes, while keeping the rest of the make-up simple 

Start with a light base colour, such as a yellow-gold, and use warm orange to create a gradient effect. Deepen the create and outer corners using a purple-red shade. Don’t forget to carry the colour to your bottom lid for a more cohesive look, advises Nyss. Add some shimmery highlighter to your inner corners, a dramatic wing and lots of mascara. Complement your eyes with a peach blush and nude or brown lips, sticking to warmer undertones.

Natasha Nyss
Natasha Nyss

Cheeky but sleek
A more recent trend combines various shades of blush with highlighter to mimic a similar effect on the cheeks. “Liquid products offer the brightest colour gradient and are also easy to blend into each other, without smudging. Start with a pink colour just above your cheeks and then build up to an orange hue. Add the liquid highlighter in a golden hue to the highest points of your cheekbones, and near the outer corners of your eyes. Blend carefully to create that gradient effect. To lengthen your face, you can also extend the pink to your temples,” says Nyss. A subtle eye-liner and glossy brown lips are the perfect companions for this look.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai fashion Beauty

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK