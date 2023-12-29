Keen to soak in the New Year by basking in the rays of the first sunrise? Four Mumbaikars share their favourite vantage point so you too can make your own memories on the first day of 2024

File photo

Listen to this article Want to watch 2024's first sunrise? Four Mumbaikars share their favourite spots in Mumbai x 00:00

A 360-degree view at SGNP

ADVERTISEMENT

Himani Shetty, tech consultant

LAST year my friends and I visited the Sanjay Gandhi National Park entrance in Borivali East, and hopped onto a shuttle to go to Kanheri Caves. For the more adventurous, there’s an option to rent bicycles. Once inside Kanheri, the trail map presents three routes for the trek along with the estimated time for each. Choosing the longest trail, a scenic hour-long journey unfolded, allowing us to explore ancient caves along the way. On reaching the summit, we were treated to a breath-taking 360-degree view. The weather, pleasantly breezy, complemented the rising sun. We sat down to soak in the views and fortunately for us, the viewpoint wasn’t very crowded. We concluded the walk with some refreshing lemon juice near the cave entrance. I highly recommend this experience as a city escape within the city, offering a perfect break from the urban chaos.

Insta-worthy Kharghar hills

Bindhya Babu, nutritionist and lifestyle expert

One of the places I cherish for my morning strolls is the Kharghar hills, situated just behind the Kharghar golf course. If you’re looking for a spot that isn’t too far away from Mumbai this is the perfect choice. During my visits, I’ve observed families taking leisurely walks to bask in the morning sunlight. From one side of the hills, catch a glimpse of the city, while the other side offers a stunning aerial view of the hills. The viewpoint even allows you to spot a mesmerising lake in the distance. To catch the sunrise, it’s advisable to commence the hike around 6.30 am. I frequently explore this locale with my friends and siblings, and I must mention that it’s quite Instagram-worthy. It’s also an ideal spot for yoga and meditation.

Off-beat Wadala salt pans

Aman Rai, software engineer

I always look forward to exploring new locales for my morning walks and cycling routes. One of my absolute favourites is the Wadala salt pans, that provide a stunning view of the rising sun. I kick off my cycling trail from Diamond Garden in Chembur, navigating an off-road route through the Mahul village road, which eventually leads to the Eastern Freeway.

Following the road through industrial areas, the route eventually unfolds to reveal the picturesque salt pans of Wadala. A delightful surprise in January is the chance to spot flamingos, adding an extra layer of beauty to the experience. The pathway creates the illusion of being transported from the bustling city to a tranquil rural area. In fact, I often go for runs with my friends on this off-road path, relishing the absence of motor vehicles.

Trek up Yogi hills, Mulund

Amrita Lalwani Jethani, principal auditor

Yogi hills is situated near the Cypress residential township in Mulund West. The location was a significant part of my childhood where we would ascend these hills with family and friends to catch a glimpse of a mesmerising sunrise. The panoramic view of the Tulsi Lake is a spectacular sight. Trekkers one can also enjoy the views of Sanjay Gandhi National Park from the top. This adventurous trek is a steep climb and takes at least 45 minutes to reach the viewpoint. The location is scenic and an ideal setting to start the New Year.