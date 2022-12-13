Take a good song, and make it better

A new animated video of an iconic track by The Beatles blends art, surrealism and nostalgia

Moments from the video of the song. Pics Courtesy/YouTube

It was Art Garfunkel who summarised it best. Describing the Paul McCartney work as one of the 10 records that changed his life, he said, “If music can be defined as that which perfumes the atmosphere, then Here, There And Everywhere does it like no other single I’ve ever heard. It’s supreme.”

Fans of The Beatles were in for a delight with the newly mixed and expanded special edition of the classic single from the 1966 Revolver album. Re-released a week ago to coincide with John Lennon’s 42nd death anniversary, the animated video captures the band’s life and journeys as the greatest living rock stars of their time.

The animation is a refreshing mix of art with popping colour and a Warhol-esque imagery pervading through it. The video creatively shows the shifting style changes as Ringo Starr walks through the changing room doors. The visuals follow the Fab Four’s journey through hotels across the world, with real-life footage rendered into 2D animation. The visuals of George Harrison recording the gang with a video camera, of the quartet rehearsing in the studio with Paul and John leading on their guitars feel nostalgic.

This is not to say that director Rok Predin does not imbue the video with its own style. There is a touch of surrealism as well. The imagery of a dancer, perhaps representing their creative inspiration, appearing alongside each of the quartets in a different form — capturing their distinct styles and personalities — is a nice touch. The video is the latest to follow from the production of Giles Martin, son of George — the original producer of the Revolver album. Safe to say, this one might just be this writer’s favourite visual take on the Merseyside quartet, and also improves it. But above all, it is an apt tribute to a band that changed the world of international rock forever.

Log on to: The Beatles

On: YouTube

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal