Take the classical route

The latest edition of Baithak, an acoustic concert series, will celebrate Hindustani classical music with Kaushiki Chakraborty

Kaushiki Chakraborty

Once upon a time, when maharajas ruled India, they used to be regaled by raagas and songs in classical music traditions from across the country. The finest musicians would earn the patronage of kings and make it to the darbar where the royal family and their chosen ministers would enjoy their music. Oral history will tell stories about how the power and devotion in the voices of these musicians was enough to light up a lamp or invoke the rain gods. In an attempt to recreate the magic of intimate musical gatherings, where artistes and the audience come closer, G5A launched a series of events by the name of Baithak.

“The age-old form of baithaks was rooted not only in Bombay’s tradition of experiencing Indian classical music, but was also integral to the way it was heard, taught, and shared all over India. We wanted to restore the sacred space of performance — and reconnect artistes and audience in a deeper and more meaningful way,” shares Anuradha Parikh, founder and artistic director, G5A.

In its latest edition, the series will see a performance by popular Hindustani classical artiste, Kaushiki Chakraborty who has equal command over the various vocal forms that fall under the umbrella of Hindustani music, and has also trained in carnatic Classical music under Padma Vibhushan Pandit M Balamurali Krishna.

“Singing a wide repertoire was never a plan. As a student of classical music, I first began by singing only khayal. My father Ajoy Chakraborty, who is my guru, sang all genres of music. I think that was my primary inspiration which taught me to be non-judgemental, and non-restricted and allowed me to be experimental with my expression,” shares Chakraborty who recently won a prestigious film award for her song in the Bengali film, Bismillah. At the baithak, the audience will get a glimpse of her varied prowess which includes forms such as bhajans, abhangs and ghazals, apart from khayal and thumris.

According to Chakraborty the baithaks that happened in the courts of kings, zamindars and music connoisseurs, had a different charm altogether. “That was a different audience not just in terms of quantity but also in their quality. At times, the audience was almost as knowledgeable about the form as the musician. This inspired musicians to pay better attention to the deeper aspects of music and to make it a journey of introspection within the genres of music,” Chakraborty explains. “Baithaks are beautiful experiences. Having said that, if the audience is open to the immersive experience with an open heart — without a definitive construct in their mind about classical music and what it should be like — that is a great audience for me,” the singer adds.

Chakroborty hopes that Indian classical music reaches a younger audience. “As much as I value and treasure the blessings, validation, inspiration and encouragement that I get from the elderly audience — a generation that has heard stalwarts and legends — the younger generation is my favourite audience.” Chakraborty remarks that youngsters exude a positive energy; have smiling faces and open minds to embrace music. “They react in different ways, and not always in a meditative approach. Sometimes, they are excited and happy or they get emotional and cry. That connection that I feel with them is in an organic way and they feel the same with my music. That’s how I see the future of Indian classical music flourishing,” she explains.

