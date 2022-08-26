Attend an evening of storytelling at Cat Cafe Studio in Andheri

Head to this Andheri venue to experience an evening of storytelling and emotions

Pragya Jha and Sujay Malik during an earlier storytelling session

Sitting in a cafe sipping on hot chocolate with a bunch of friends sounds like a fun way to unwind on the weekend. Now, what if the evening also promises an engaging story-telling session? The folks at Hooted1ce are back with another storytelling show titled Safarnama – The Emotion Called Life that will feature solo storyteller Sujay Malik and will be hosted by actor and theatre artist Pragya Jha. The event will be a combination of narrative, in-character, and duet storytelling forms.

Mohit Kumarm, founder of Hooted1ce, shares, “With Safarnama, we are innovating fictional storytelling through various means. Our endeavour is to not just tell stories but to create a wholesome experience for the audience. We aim to create something that lingers deep in the minds of the audience even after the show is over.”



Mohit Kumarm

The evening is about a journey within a journey. “It is a show that will convince you of the power of storytelling; it will make you smile, cry, reflect, contemplate and go back in time. It has a relatability factor that everyone will be able to identify with,” he adds. Kumarm believes that storytelling is important to each one of us as it takes us through the different memories of our lives and also gives a message.

“We want to take the audience through this ride of different emotions in the most seamless manner,” shares Malik. The platform organises events related to poetry, music, comedy, theatre, and magic.

On: August 27; 6 pm

At: Cat Cafe Studio, Aram Nagar, Andheri West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 299

