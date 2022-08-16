Talking gender: Three podcasts you must listen to

It’s crucial to keep abreast of the latest talking points in inclusivity. We pick three podcasts that have a riveting take on gender

Mind The Gender Gap: Hosted by Sunaina Kumar, this monthly audio series brings together experts and policymakers to better understand the cause of women’s participation in the Indian economy. The podcast draws from evidence to analyse the connection between women and work in India. Launched in March 2022, it shines a light on women entrepreneurs while identifying gaps in the country’s gender data.

Fifty Shades of Gender: Brought to us by activist and creator Esther Lemmens, the podcast is a collection of stories from people who are at various stages in their gender journey. The idea for the series took flight during the pandemic. It embraces every facet of inclusion and respect — from feminism, kink, fantasy and mental health to body positivity and body dysmorphia.

Girl on Girl: The podcast introduces itself saying, “It’s not what you think”. While exploring sexuality from varied perspectives, desi girl Persis and her white partner, Sarah’s podcast discusses queer and hetero sexual health, teens and queerness, self care and coming out, and more. Their latest episode approaches Bend it Like Beckham, as a cult classic.



Log on to spotify.com for all of the above