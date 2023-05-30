Breaking News
These superfans are ready to welcome the release of Spider-Man: Across the spider-verse

Updated on: 30 May,2023 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D'Lyma

Three superfans get ready for the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 1 with fun facts that we should all know about

A still from the first-look video that shows Devanagari typography. Pic Credit/Youtube

In 2021, Marvel released a first-look video of Across the Spider-Verse, which had hints of Spider-Man India like the Devanagari typography, sounds from the tabla and Indian architectural motifs like minarets and finials. I read the Spider-Man India comics in 2008. It’s a short series of four comics. What was fascinating was that all the names were similar to the American names. So Peter Parker is Pavitr Prabhakar; Mary Jane is Meera Jain; Aunt May is Aunt Maya and Uncle Ben is Uncle Bhim. And did you know that Karan Soni, who will voice Spider-Man in the English version, acted as Dopinder in Deadpool?


My pick: The Amazing Spider-Man, 2012


Aditya Shah, 24, student

Ethan and Annie’s Rubik’s Cube art made in under three hours

We love reading about our favourite Marvel heroes, especially Spider-Man. Everyone knows that there are multiple versions of Spider-Man across the multiverse. But we read somewhere that the creator, Stan Lee wanted to make a character inspired by an 
insect or a fly that could climb walls. He chose the spider, finally. But imagine if it was any other insect featuring in the same story. Maybe that will 
happen, too. 

Our pick: We like playing Spider Fighter 3, a mobile game.

Ethan and Annie Singh, 11 and 9, students

I did not expect the first movie to be as brilliant as it was. I hope the sequel gives us a great multiverse adventure with a lot of heart, humor and surprise cameos. Spider-Man is one of the more relatable characters that translate into various forms of media including television, games and movies. But did you know that he has the most diverse and interesting rogues’ gallery in the Marvel universe with over 200 rogues?

My pick: Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are two interactive games that offer a true Spider-Man experience.

Alexis D’souza, 29, assistant manager, risk servicing in trade finance

Spidey art

Move your Spider-Man doodles from your notepads to a canvas with an online art session that will teach you how to draw the superhero.

ON June 3 to June 17; 3 pm to 4 pm 
LOG ON TO insider.in 
COST Rs 399 onwards

