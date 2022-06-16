Team Guide Recommends

Mum noted the recipe from a column in a daily broadsheet nearly 20 years ago that called for their readers’ best dishes. I’m putting it back here for you to try it, too

Pic courtesy/@iStock

Delightfully coconut-ey

“What special thing would you like to eat for your birthday?” My answer did not disappoint my mother; I asked for “that coconut dessert thing”. My childhood is made up of bowls of this sweet, silky panna cotta-like delight. And coincidentally, that’s its name — coconut delight. Mum noted the recipe from a column in a daily broadsheet nearly 20 years ago that called for their readers’ best dishes. I’m putting it back here for you to try it, too.

Log on to @the_treat_truck for the recipe