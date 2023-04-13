Breaking News
Team Guide Recommends: This label sells fragrant, skin-friendly handmade soaps

Updated on: 13 April,2023 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

I was happy to find Meraki by Shilpa, a label selling handmade soaps. My personal favourite is their strawberry confetti cake slice that uses goat milk and glycerin. The soaps come in paper packs with handwritten how-to-use notes as well

As someone who prefers their soaps, perfumes, creams and candles delicately fragranced, buying a bathing bar is a routine concern for me. Optimal fragrance is tough to ace when you want to tick off boxes such as skin-friendly, sustainable, and chemical and cruelty-free. I was happy to find Meraki by Shilpa, a label selling handmade soaps. My personal favourite is their strawberry confetti cake slice that uses goat milk and glycerin. The soaps come in paper packs with handwritten how-to-use notes as well. 


