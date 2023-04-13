Team Guide Recommends: This label sells fragrant, skin-friendly handmade soaps

I was happy to find Meraki by Shilpa, a label selling handmade soaps. My personal favourite is their strawberry confetti cake slice that uses goat milk and glycerin. The soaps come in paper packs with handwritten how-to-use notes as well

File pic

