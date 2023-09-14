Breaking News
Team Guide Recommends: A waffle of words

Updated on: 14 September,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

It’s called the Waffle Game because of its shape, and all you have to do is rearrange the letters to form the correct word pattern within 15 swaps. Wordle fans, you’re welcome

The aim is to rearrange the words correctly

Wordle is still a ritual in my house, but who can wait 24 hours for a new game? Not this family. Luckily enough, we found a similar word game with a different format and endless sets to play at a time. It’s called the Waffle Game because of its shape, and all you have to do is rearrange the letters to form the correct word pattern within 15 swaps. Wordle fans, you’re welcome.


Log on to wafflegame.net



