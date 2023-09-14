It’s called the Waffle Game because of its shape, and all you have to do is rearrange the letters to form the correct word pattern within 15 swaps. Wordle fans, you’re welcome

The aim is to rearrange the words correctly

Listen to this article Team Guide Recommends: A waffle of words x 00:00

Wordle is still a ritual in my house, but who can wait 24 hours for a new game? Not this family. Luckily enough, we found a similar word game with a different format and endless sets to play at a time. It’s called the Waffle Game because of its shape, and all you have to do is rearrange the letters to form the correct word pattern within 15 swaps. Wordle fans, you’re welcome.

Log on to wafflegame.net

ADVERTISEMENT