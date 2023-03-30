Try your hands at being a loop composer with the Infinite Jukebox

Each chord forms a strand through the circular loop, throwing up a million permutations to play around with. This was the perfect way to play out my dream of being a composer, albeit temporarily

The Unforgiven by Metallica. Pic Courtesy/musicmachinery.com

In the age of curated music playlists, it is sometimes difficult to feel involved. The Infinite Jukebox feels like a refreshing change. Designed by Paul Lamere, the coded jukebox allowed me to pick and select chords and portions of my favourite tracks to set into an eternal loop. You can add or change the order of the chords to create signature loop tracks. The tracks are also programmed to show up in a visual design that is hypnotic. Each chord forms a strand through the circular loop, throwing up a million permutations to play around with. This was the perfect way to play out my dream of being a composer, albeit temporarily.

