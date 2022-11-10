×
Team Guide Recommends: The crispiest vegan bhel in Mumbai

Updated on: 10 November,2022 10:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sukanya Datta | sukanya.datta@mid-day.com

To bypass these temptations, I tried out mint bhel — a crispy, vegan medley of millet kurmura, goji berries, peanuts, dalia, cashews and seeds seasoned in a chatpata mint masala. It’s perfect to munch on while drowning in deadlines and fighting those cravings

File pic


In my Bengali family of serial snackers, evenings are devoted to spicy, pungent jhal muri, deep-fried alur chop, or crunchy pyaanji. At work, in the 4-to-6 pm period — when snacky cravings strike — giving in to such indulgences will inevitably invite a nap. To bypass these temptations, I tried out mint bhel — a crispy, vegan medley of millet kurmura, goji berries, peanuts, dalia, cashews and seeds seasoned in a chatpata mint masala. It’s perfect to munch on while drowning in deadlines and fighting those cravings.


Log on to fourthirty.in




