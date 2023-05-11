Trying to reignite your reading habit but failing? Here is what you can do

The oddly-named Basmo app was a quick fix. It allows you to set up a time and even a specific number of pages for reading every day. You can track your progress with the book over a year. With a target of 25 books for the year, I only hope I outlast the novelty of the application
File pic
With a habit of overdosing on memes online, I had been looking for a way to reignite my reading habit. While starting is the easy part, the habit is pretty tough to sustain. The oddly-named Basmo app was a quick fix. It allows you to set up a time and even a specific number of pages for reading every day. You can track your progress with the book over a year. With a target of 25 books for the year, I only hope I outlast the novelty of the application.
Log on to Basmo on Google Play Store