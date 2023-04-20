Team Guide Recommends: Get your hands on this pad to unleash inner creativity

So, when I discovered the mini adult colouring pad by Team Pegasus, it was pure nostalgia

Though I never excelled in the subject, the art period in school was a pleasurable escape from math. So, when I discovered the mini adult colouring pad by Team Pegasus, it was pure nostalgia. Whether it is the varied picture sizes, patterns that encourage detailed colouring or the spaces for free-flowing experiments, the pad is just the kind of break I need from my digital and mental addictions.

Cost: Rs 94