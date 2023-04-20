Breaking News
Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!
Mumbai: Taps run dry in posh Ghatkopar society
Mumbai: Railways shows city how to preserve history
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge lane won’t be ready before monsoon
Is Covid-19 on the decline in Mumbai?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Team Guide Recommends Get your hands on this pad to unleash inner creativity

Team Guide Recommends: Get your hands on this pad to unleash inner creativity

Updated on: 20 April,2023 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

So, when I discovered the mini adult colouring pad by Team Pegasus, it was pure nostalgia

Team Guide Recommends: Get your hands on this pad to unleash inner creativity

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article
Team Guide Recommends: Get your hands on this pad to unleash inner creativity
x
00:00

Though I never excelled in the subject, the art period in school was a pleasurable escape from math. So, when I discovered the mini adult colouring pad by Team Pegasus, it was pure nostalgia. Whether it is the varied picture sizes, patterns that encourage detailed colouring or the spaces for free-flowing experiments, the pad is just the kind of break I need from my digital and mental addictions. 


Log on to: amazon.in
Cost: Rs 94




life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai guide mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK