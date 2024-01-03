Breaking News
Team Guide Recommends: Dipped in obsession

Updated on: 04 January,2024 06:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

Packed with freshness and flavour, we finally decided to purchase tahini (Rs 399)  and a pack of lavender buds (Rs 299); both are great for baking

File photo

Who doesn’t love homemade dips and sauces? We came across Mandala Organics at a flea market and spent a few moments tasting honey from Tehri Garhwal, chai masalas, sauces including sweet and spicy mango, basil pesto and toum. Packed with freshness and flavour, we finally decided to purchase tahini (Rs 399)  and a pack of lavender buds (Rs 299); both are great for baking. They also have a range of natural hair and skin care products to try. 


Log on to mandalaorganics.in



