Things To Do News

This app can help you have fun with your daily chores

Updated on: 29 June,2023 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

With points to be gained with each completed task, it makes tasks seem more fun than chore

Forgetful is a  term that is easily applicable to me. With a dozen chores, work and a Herculean commute, my to-do list only keeps growing. While apps to build healthy habits are dime a dozen, for those looking to have fun with their chores, I would suggest Habitica. Designed to look like an 8-bit video game from the 1980s — read Contra or Mario — it game-ifies your habits. With points to be gained with each completed task, it makes tasks seem more fun than chore.


