This app can help you have fun with your daily chores

With points to be gained with each completed task, it makes tasks seem more fun than chore
Representative Image
Forgetful is a term that is easily applicable to me. With a dozen chores, work and a Herculean commute, my to-do list only keeps growing. While apps to build healthy habits are dime a dozen, for those looking to have fun with their chores, I would suggest Habitica. Designed to look like an 8-bit video game from the 1980s — read Contra or Mario — it game-ifies your habits. With points to be gained with each completed task, it makes tasks seem more fun than chore.
Log on to: Habitica on Playstore
ADVERTISEMENT