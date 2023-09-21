Team Guide Recommends: Ethnic and modern garba outfits for Navratri

So, when I chanced upon Ethnicity by Rishi and Janvi, a new indie clothing brand that sells not just traditional Navratri outfits, but also clothes with a modern twist, I picked up their bandhej dhoti

Soft silk dhoti. Pic courtesy/@ethnicity_by_rj

If you are a fan of Navratri and enjoy playing garba, you know that the preparations for it begin a month in advance — accessories, make-up, chaniya choli, dupatta and mojdis. So, when I chanced upon Ethnicity by Rishi and Janvi, a new indie clothing brand that sells not just traditional Navratri outfits, but also clothes with a modern twist, I picked up their bandhej dhoti. This soft silk dhoti (Rs 900) can be clubbed with a crop top that has heavy-duty Kutchi embroidery. For women like me who don’t like playing garba in chaniya choli, this is our saviour.

