This app lets you pen down your thoughts when on the move

A thought sketched out using the application

Despite my artistic dreams, there is little space for creativity or noting down thoughts while on a 9.30 pm Dombivali fast. The better option is the Concepts app. A simple tool that tracks your notes, scribbles and thoughts, it comes with an arty addition.

You can add your own creative spin to your notes with text, colour palettes and a dozen brush styles that are fun to play with. If nothing, it works as an effective pastime without having to turn into an audioslave.

