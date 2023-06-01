Breaking News
This app lets you pen down your thoughts when on the move

Updated on: 01 June,2023 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

You can add your own creative spin to your notes with  text, colour palettes and a dozen brush styles that are fun to play with

A thought sketched out using the application

Despite my artistic dreams, there is little space for creativity or noting down thoughts while on a 9.30 pm Dombivali fast. The better option is the Concepts app. A simple tool that tracks your notes, scribbles and thoughts, it comes with an arty addition.


You can add your own creative spin to your notes with  text, colour palettes and a dozen brush styles that are fun to play with. If nothing, it works as an effective pastime without having to turn into an audioslave.


Log on to: Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw on Google Play


