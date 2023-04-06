Dealing with irregular menstrual cycles? This app can help

Maya also alerts you of your fertile, safe and unsafe days which are a value-add.

Those who grapple with irregular menstrual cycles will relate to the stress that tracking the next cycle and hormonal imbalance gave me. After many period-tracking app trials that weren’t particularly helpful, a friend introduced me to Maya. What I love the most about it is the advice that the app gives according to the day of your cycle. It tracks hormonal surges and keeps mood swings in check. Maya also alerts you of your fertile, safe and unsafe days which are a value-add.

Log on to: maya.live