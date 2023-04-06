Breaking News
Mumbai: Police trace man behind drag racing on Western Express Highway
Mumbai: These are city’s top 20 deadliest spots for citizens
Mumbai: Rapper booked for 50-khoka diss track about CM Eknath Shinde
Ulhasnagar: How does a hospital function with five doctors?
Mumbai: 1,687 trees in Vikhroli under threat of being axed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Dealing with irregular menstrual cycles This app can help

Dealing with irregular menstrual cycles? This app can help

Updated on: 06 April,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditi Chavan | aditi.chavan@mid-day.com

Top

Maya also alerts you of your fertile, safe and unsafe days which are a value-add.

Dealing with irregular menstrual cycles? This app can help

Representation pic


Those who grapple with irregular menstrual cycles will relate to the stress that tracking the next cycle and hormonal imbalance gave me. After many period-tracking app trials that weren’t particularly helpful, a friend introduced me to Maya. What I love the most about it is the advice that the app gives according to the day of your cycle. It tracks hormonal surges and keeps mood swings in check. Maya also alerts you of your fertile, safe and unsafe days which are a value-add. 


Log on to: maya.live




life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news Health And Wellness

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK