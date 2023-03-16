Team Guide Recommends: Green is our theme

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 March,2023 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditi Chavan | aditi.chavan@mid-day.com

From fashion to hair care and make-up, the site offers detailed data on why brands are rated poor or vice versa. We liked the FAQs section that offers clarity about their eco-friendliness, which is a must in our rulebook

I had never imagined that I would find an escape route from the chokehold of fast fashion and unsustainable brands. So it came as a pleasant surprise when I spotted zoobop, a site that rates brands based on their ethos and carbon footprint. From fashion to hair care and make-up, the site offers detailed data on why brands are rated poor or vice versa. We liked the FAQs section that offers clarity about their eco-friendliness, which is a must in our rulebook.


Log on to zoobop.com




