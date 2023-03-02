Breaking News
Love frames? Explore this Mumbai shop for budget-friendly options

Updated on: 02 March,2023 10:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sukanya Datta | sukanya.datta@mid-day.com

The hues will make you happy too — dainty powder blues, pinks, mauves and yellows. Frame a poster, mirror or hang it simply, and watch it transform your corner on a budget

Mirrors


I've been on the lookout for a small mirror that looks vintage, but doesn’t cost a bomb. SV Road’s furniture haunt is the place to DIY it, as I found. Anjum is arguably among the well-stocked shops there. From squares (starting Rs 250 to 300) and circles to hand-mirrors and jharokhas, the diversity of frames put me in a kid-in-a-candy-shop situation. The hues will make you happy too — dainty powder blues, pinks, mauves and yellows. Frame a poster, mirror or hang it simply, and watch it transform your corner on a budget.


Call 9821377741




things to do in mumbai mumbai guide mumbai mumbai news

