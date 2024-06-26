Breaking News
Team Guide Recommends Heal in style

Team Guide Recommends: Heal in style

Updated on: 27 June,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | theguide@mid-day.com

When they finally came in handy, the strong adhesive saved the day and the snug, waterproof fit felt like a hug on a bad day

If you constantly attract minor cuts and scrapes, we understand. But if you keep falling back on the same boring brown band-aids, that’s on you. Picking up Ouchie’s (above) bright, printed band-aids during a pharmacy visit had me longing for the right time to use them. When they finally came in handy, the strong adhesive saved the day and the snug, waterproof fit felt like a hug on a bad day.


Available on: amazon.in



