Team Guide Recommends: It’s the chronology

Updated on: 26 May,2022 08:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedika Mane | vedika.mane@mid-day.com

Harry Styles. Pic/Instagram


With so many upcoming albums, one that plays on a loop in our head is Harry’s House, which is trending like no other. From the album’s poster to the 12 songs that Harry Styles has released, the music is poppin’ and brings in a twist. Call it a fan theory but we think that the playlist makes way more sense when listened to in reverse chronology, which also adds up to his picture in an upside-down house. Find out if you feel the same!

Log on to: spotify.com





