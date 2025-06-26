Breaking News
Team Guide Recommends: Meet the Subraminions, a South Indian version of the minions

Updated on: 26 June,2025 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Playful, irreverent and funny, they are a conversation starter, to say the least

The minions nesting dolls. Pic Courtesy/Zwende.com

I love meeting grown-ups who nurture the child in them. Browsing for a quirky something to up his home décor game, a friend came across a find that the millennial and Gen Alpha would possibly agree on -- minions nesting dolls. Except, these resemble a South Indian family named Subraminions. Playful, irreverent and funny, they are a conversation starter, to say the least. As he called to show off his new buy, we could not help but chuckle over the very ‘Dad joke’ nature of the name. Then again, can you blame us? 

Log on to: zwende.com 
Cost: Rs 1100 (full set)



