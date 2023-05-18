Have an anxious mind? This podcast on poetry will instantly calm you down

Narrated by actor Roshan Abbas against soothing background music, the 25-episode-series is an ideal way to unwind
Megha Rao
Music and poems are my medicine whenever anxiety gets the better of me. And in my search for the perfect music playlist and poetry, I came across Poems to Calm Down to, a podcast by poet Megha Rao. Each episode features a piece by Rao that talks about the little things in life — love, heartbreak, and compassion. Narrated by actor Roshan Abbas against soothing background music, the 25-episode-series is an ideal way to unwind.
