Team Guide recommends: Recipe for fun

Meghna’s Food Magic

Cooking might just be my favourite activity, next to doing nothing. But in an influencer-driven world, it can invite expensive trips to the supermarket. Meghna’s Food Magic was an accidental discovery on an afternoon of bored internet surfing which ended with a kitchen adventure and steaming hot veg Thai green curry. Simple, colloquial and with locally sourced ingredients, the home cook’s recipes ensure you don’t have to run out to the supermarket for every experiment. Start with the simpler ones, I’d say, to get your enthusiasm going.

Log on to: Meghna’s Food Magic on YouTube

