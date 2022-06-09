Breaking News
Team Guide Recommends: Retro jam

Updated on: 09 June,2022 09:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sukanya Datta | sukanya.datta@mid-day.com

If OTT is your vibe, check out creepy smiling eggs inspired by Humpty Dumpty, locomotive cheese boards, salads served to resemble evil dolls, and porcupine toothpick dispensers

Pic Courtesy/@ 70sdinnerparty on Instagram


Fomo alert: The ’70s were a wild time for dinner parties, I discovered recently. Courtesy, an Instagram handle by Anna Pallai that logs recipes from cookbooks from the era. If pretty minimalism is your style, skip this. If OTT is your vibe, check out creepy smiling eggs inspired by Humpty Dumpty, locomotive cheese boards, salads served to resemble evil dolls, and porcupine toothpick dispensers. I bookmarked the egg to unleash at a Sunday brekkie. Maybe I’ll throw in the porcupine toothpick holder.

Log on to: @70sdinnerparty





