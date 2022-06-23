Breaking News
Team Guide Recommends: Rice, repeat

Updated on: 23 June,2022 11:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

On a food delivery app, the place re-introduced me to rice varieties like banshkathi, jeerakathi and miniket

Rice and laze are two things I can’t let go of. Maybe that’s why my favourite kind of nap is ‘bhaat-ghum’ — an endearment for siesta, after polishing off a plateful of rice with tasty sides, in the casual Bangla lexicon. But I was unhappy to not find parboiled rice varieties I have grown up eating in Mumbai. Recently, I discovered Mishti Affair, a Bandra-based outlet for ingredients that smell like home. On a food delivery app, the place re-introduced me to rice varieties like banshkathi, jeerakathi and miniket. Along with such parboiled varieties, they also source Jharna ghee, bori and dhoka.
