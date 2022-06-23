Team Guide Recommends: Rice, repeat

On a food delivery app, the place re-introduced me to rice varieties like banshkathi, jeerakathi and miniket

Representative Image

Rice and laze are two things I can’t let go of. Maybe that’s why my favourite kind of nap is ‘bhaat-ghum’ — an endearment for siesta, after polishing off a plateful of rice with tasty sides, in the casual Bangla lexicon. But I was unhappy to not find parboiled rice varieties I have grown up eating in Mumbai. Recently, I discovered Mishti Affair, a Bandra-based outlet for ingredients that smell like home. On a food delivery app, the place re-introduced me to rice varieties like banshkathi, jeerakathi and miniket. Along with such parboiled varieties, they also source Jharna ghee, bori and dhoka.

Log on to: mishtiaffair.com