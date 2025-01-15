Breaking News
Things To Do News > Article > Team Guide Recommends Seeking cosmic comfort

Team Guide Recommends: Seeking cosmic comfort

Updated on: 16 January,2025 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda | mailbag@mid-day.com

With eight different light settings, the celestial lights have definitely elevated the room’s aura

Team Guide Recommends: Seeking cosmic comfort

Astronaut galaxy light projector

Team Guide Recommends: Seeking cosmic comfort
When I recently moved apartments within the city, the interior decor enthusiast in me was resurrected, as I transformed my little room into a space that I can call home. While scrolling on the Internet to find the perfect lighting for the space (white lights have been the bane of my existence) I stumbled upon the Astronaut galaxy light projector. With eight different light settings, ranging from a dreamy purple-pink ambiance to a tranquil blue one, the celestial lights have definitely elevated the room’s aura, and has helped me sleep better. 


Log on to theartment.com



Interior design Home Décor mumbai guide

