Team Guide Recommends: Explore Mughal-era South Asian art through fragrance, sound and more

Check it out online to explore Mughal-era South Asian art through fragrance, sound, text, and more

A visitor at Bagh-e Hind in The Institute for Art and Olfaction. Pic/artandolfaction.com

Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan’s Raag Adana fills the ears. I’m in a buzzing newsroom, but a watercolour painting on the computer screen transports me to Maharana Jagat Singh II celebrating the Festival of Flowers in the Gulab Bari Garden. It’s part of an exhibition, Bagh-e Hind: Scent Translations of Mughal & Rajput Garden-Paintings, curated by art critic and perfumer Bharti Lalwani and historian Nicolas Roth that’s on display at The Institute for Art and Olfaction in LA. Check it out online to explore Mughal-era South Asian art through fragrance, sound, text, and more.

Log on to: baghehind.com