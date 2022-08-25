Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Learn how to make modaks this time

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 August,2022 11:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedika Mane | vedika.mane@mid-day.com

It also happens to be Bappa’s favourite

Representative Image


Ganesh Chaturthi is this writer’s favourite time of the year. Bappa’s aagman, Gauri poojan, and the spread of traditional dishes end up bringing much joy. And even though I don’t have a sweet tooth, ukdiche (steamed) modak is a treat I can never have enough of. 


It also happens to be Bappa’s favourite. On the day of the aagman, my mother kneads the rice flour and rolls it into small balls, which are then flattened and stuffed with a coconut-jaggery filling. Try it out to join in the festivities to welcome Ganesha.

Log on to: Hebbars Kitchen on YouTube for the recipe


