Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Team Guide Recommends The different reader

Team Guide Recommends: The different reader

Updated on: 09 March,2023 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

If you dread reading the big, fat volumes and are looking for a shortcut, this could be your way out

Team Guide Recommends: The different reader

Author and podcaster Anjana Vaishnav


An avid reader but always awkward with technology, my father’s recent interest in podcasts took me by surprise. Over the last few weeks, he has regularly tuned in to Anjana Vaishnav’s Forgotten Books podcast, often forcing me to listen along. Simple, effective and narrated in a freewheeling tone, the podcast is easy and interesting to follow. If you dread reading the big, fat volumes and are looking for a shortcut, this could be your way out.


Log on to: spotify.com




life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK