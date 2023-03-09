Team Guide Recommends: The different reader

If you dread reading the big, fat volumes and are looking for a shortcut, this could be your way out

Author and podcaster Anjana Vaishnav

An avid reader but always awkward with technology, my father’s recent interest in podcasts took me by surprise. Over the last few weeks, he has regularly tuned in to Anjana Vaishnav’s Forgotten Books podcast, often forcing me to listen along. Simple, effective and narrated in a freewheeling tone, the podcast is easy and interesting to follow. If you dread reading the big, fat volumes and are looking for a shortcut, this could be your way out.

