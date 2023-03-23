Breaking News
Keep an eye out for this eclectic stylist

Updated on: 23 March,2023 10:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D'Lyma

Check out her perfectly tailored Tide tube top in this upcycled outfit. As designer Tan France would say — Love!

Rachel D’cruz


I love browsing through designers and stylists who add innovative touches to creations, much like the hottest in the game right now, Uorfi Javed. Another favourite is Rachel D’cruz AKA That Eclectic One — quite aptly named. D’cruz has me on the edge of my seat with her “Stay tuned for the whole look” teaser posts. Check out her perfectly tailored Tide tube top in this upcycled outfit. As designer Tan France would say — Love!


Log on to: @thatelecticone




