Keep an eye out for this eclectic stylist

Rachel D’cruz

I love browsing through designers and stylists who add innovative touches to creations, much like the hottest in the game right now, Uorfi Javed. Another favourite is Rachel D’cruz AKA That Eclectic One — quite aptly named. D’cruz has me on the edge of my seat with her “Stay tuned for the whole look” teaser posts. Check out her perfectly tailored Tide tube top in this upcycled outfit. As designer Tan France would say — Love!

