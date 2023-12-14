Team Guide Recommends: The perfect stitch

While we were at it, we snagged a simple graph check pattern handwoven cotton shirt (Rs 1,500) to go with our new pants.
Linen pants from the store
The hunt for the perfect pair of pants to fit this Indian woman’s bottom ended at the doorstep of Borivali-based Inginious Clothing Co. by Gini Jain. The 100 per cent linen wide-leg pants (Rs3,800) come with elastic at the back for the perfect fit, and that makes all the difference. While we were at it, we snagged a simple graph check pattern handwoven cotton shirt (Rs 1,500) to go with our new pants.
Log on to: @inginiousclothing
ADVERTISEMENT