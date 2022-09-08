Team Guide Recommends: Listen to Desi Crime podcast

Strap in for 30 minutes of thrilling retelling of Indian true crime

Pic Courtesy/Spotify.com

As a fan of Stephen King and Thomas Harris, this writer has to admit to browsing through unsolved murder mysteries as guilty pleasure.

A recent discovery has been the Desi Crime podcast, hosted by Aishwarya Singh and Aaryan Mishra that has become a routine on the Mumbai local commute back home.

Log on to: The Desi Crime Podcast on Spotify

