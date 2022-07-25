That funny feeling: Beat Monday blues with this comedy show in the city

A popular comic duo will take audiences on a laugh riot at this stand-up event

Rajneesh Kapoor and Varun Grover

What kind of a comedy lover are you? Do you like humour served with a straight face? Do you like flippant, tongue-in-cheek comedy? Or, do you prefer that exaggerated style of absurdity in slapstick?

While you mull over your type of fun, stand-up comedians Varun Grover and Rajneesh Kapoor are resolute in dishing out jokes that will make audiences laugh twice as hard for their sets are going to be twice as good. Both Grover and Kapoor will entertain viewers with their 30-minute-long sessions.

The audience is expected to carry valid identity proof to attend the show. Also, the hosts at the venue reserve the right to not let latecomers enter should the comedy show start. Fans of comedy can make a memorable day out of this event with Kapoor being known for his ability to poke fun at simple objects, and Grover for his knack for wry wit.

On July 25; 8.30 pm

At Leaping Windows, Versova, Andheri West.

Cost Rs 250