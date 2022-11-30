Enjoy unique food and drinks at the India Cocktail Week this weekend in BKC

Explore over 150-odd curated drinks, binge on a variety of nosh, and enjoy a happy high at a two-day cocktail village in BKC

Participants enjoy the bar experience at previous editions of the festival

From old-school mojitos and Long Island Iced Teas to the hip negroni sbagliatos and infused gin blends, the desi tippler’s cocktail cravings are evolving with a burst of new flavours, spirits, techniques, ingredients and mixologists. To celebrate the country’s burgeoning cocktail culture, India Cocktail Week is a carnival blending eclectic spirits, mixes, bar takeovers, food, music, retail therapy and more.

In Mumbai for the first time, the week-long celebration will culminate at a two-day cocktail village, which will offer more than 150 drinks to choose from. Rakshay Dhariwal, co-founder and director at India Cocktail Week, and Sunny Sara, Mumbai curator of the event, share that the festival was conceptualised to showcase how the Indian cocktail scene is raising the bar globally. “Our cocktail bars today are no longer second to any other country in the world. That’s slowly being recognised by the likes of 50 Best Bars. Our aim is to garner attention to India’s cocktail culture,” Dhariwal explains, while Sara adds, “We wanted to give a prominent platform to these great mixologists and spirits.” With the fest just days away, here are The Guide’s top five picks. Pro tip: bring a strong liver.

On: December 3 and 4; 2 pm onwards

At: Jio World Garden, BKC.

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Drink up

Explore a crackling variety of signature cocktails whipped up by 25 international and homegrown labels such as Monkey 47, Beefeater, Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire, Pistola, Johnnie Walker, Greater Than and more. Each one will set up its own bar with cocktails on tap for you to binge-drink.

Binge away

It’s always a good idea to grab a bite or two while you sip away. Restaurants and cafes from across the city including Bombay Food Truck, Nandan Coffee, Cafe 49 Bakers Avenue, The Dough Therapy, Maiz Mexican Kitchen, Good Flippin’ Burgers, Ping’s Cafe Orient, SAZ - American Brasserie and The Fromagerie - Sandwiched are offering coffee, desserts, burgers, sandwiches, and Asian, American and European bites.

Get the scoop

This one’s for the dessert-lovers. Get your fix of sweet and boozy at a cocktail gelato parlour by Nova Artisan Gelato which is doling out gelatos and sorbets infused with alcohol. Think cherry and tequila, espresso and martini, or coconut and pineapple spiked with rum, among other such drool-worthy flavours. If you have a sweet tooth and knack for cocktails, you will like their offerings.

Raise the bar

To learn and taste what goes into a great cocktail, attend bar takeovers by international mixologists from Salmon Guru, currently rated as the 15th Best Bar in the world, and The Pontiac, Asia’s 33rd best bar from Hong Kong. Do not miss this chance.

On: December 1 (The Pontiac)

At: Slink & Bardot, Worli; December 2 (Salmon Guru), PCO, Lower Parel.

Tune in



Peter Cat Recording Co. is among the artistes performing at the fest

To aid that happy high in this festive season, the festival will offer a lineup of gigs by The Peter Cat Recording Co, Lifafa, Kayan, among others. And if you’re looking to squeeze in some retail therapy, don’t miss a merch store offering footwear, dry fruits, partywear, sunglasses, sustainable products and more.

