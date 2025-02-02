Breaking News
Science station to kiddie rave party, this children's festival in Mumbai features interesting activities for the little ones

Updated on: 03 February,2025 08:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
An immersive children’s festival hopes to draw children to the real playground with a kiddie rave party, a space station and more

Science station to kiddie rave party, this children's festival in Mumbai features interesting activities for the little ones

Children assemble building blocks as part of a workshop at last year's festival.

Science station to kiddie rave party, this children's festival in Mumbai features interesting activities for the little ones
There is no doubt that over the past few weeks Mumbaikars have been occupied attending events and sessions that have been popping up in every corner of the city. While adults might be relishing these invigorating festive sojourns, the little ones too deserve a playful treat. Taking a cue, the organisers of Frolic Fields Festival are back with the second edition of its children’s festival this weekend. With over 15 interactive activities and hands-on workshops, the festival promises a perfect mix of fun and interactive learning for children till the age of 10 years. “We received an enthusiastic response from parents who attended the festival last time, and it gave us the push to come back this year with more activities,” Seema Kazi Rangnekar, parenting coach and co-founder of the festival with Neha Shroff, tells us.


Seema Kazi Rangnekar and Neha Shroff


From a science station that simplifies the wonders of physics, chemistry, and microbiology through experiments, to a sensory zone that offers hands-on activities like slime making and splash and play for toddlers, there is something for everyone on the ground, as Rangnekar shares, “Kids by nature are inquisitive, and when they are put in an environment that fosters curiosity, they learn more than what we can teach them. The idea is to not tell them things, but rather help them ask questions and discover ideas organically, through their own mental power.” The event will also feature a space zone with activities such as rocket blast, moon walk and cosmic goodies like alien headbands to allow kids an engaging experience of the space. “It’s only fair that they discover the wonders of space through something that clicks with them and holds their attention,” she says.


While all the activities are fun, a techno baby rave on the list catches us off guard. “It’s a music party for kids but with our own twist,” Rangnekar adds, sharing that the songs for the party will infuse funky beats in classic children’s songs to bring the tiny tots on the dance floor with their parents. “In this day and age, where finding the time to interact with kids or even getting an open space for them to play is difficult, we want the festival to feel like the playground our children deserve,” she concludes.

ON February 8 and 9; 3 pm to 10 pm 
AT JVPD Ground - Arvog Leisure, Devle Road, Juhu.
LOG ON TO insider.in
COST Rs 499 onwards

