Breaking News
Mumbai: Naresh Goyal's ED custody extended till Sep 14 in money laundering case
Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project: Traffic restrictions issued in BKC, check details
Maha: Woman goes into labour onboard ST bus in Kolad; driver diverts bus to PHC
4 victims in lift collapse incident are from Bihar; CM announces Rs 2L ex-gratia
Mumbai: Two persons killed, three injured as car catches fire in Sion

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > How these new bilingual books by AdiDev Press may help children learn more

How these new bilingual books by AdiDev Press may help children learn more

Updated on: 12 September,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

A new set of visual storybooks augurs well for young readers whose first language isn’t Hindi

How these new bilingual books by AdiDev Press may help children learn more

Zysha Ferro found Hindi text in the book easy to read

Listen to this article
How these new bilingual books by AdiDev Press may help children learn more
x
00:00

The Indian publishing industry, especially for young and very young readers, is packed with new titles that hit bookshelves every week or even sooner. So how do parents decide what books work best for their little one, especially when it comes to educational titles? Recently, we received a set of three board books by AdiDev Press that were written in Hindi and English. Pagdi for Sinh, One Elephant, Two Monkey and Animal Band are verse books that will introduce young readers to Indian clothes, wildlife, and musical instruments.


We reached out to Borivli resident Suszy Ferro to see what her nine-year-old daughter Zysha thought about this set. “Children and animals have an instant connection, and that’s precisely why these new titles made for a fun read for Zysha,” shared Suszy. She continued, “Chitwan Mittal’s witty writing and Ambika Karandikar’s robust illustrations brought a smile across her face as she saw some of her favourite animals like the lion, rhinoceros and even a crocodile dressed up in Indian attire. She also enjoyed seeing farm animals go shopping.”


Ambika Karandikar’s illustrations reimagine animals in Indian attire Ambika Karandikar’s illustrations reimagine animals in Indian attire 


The parent felt that the bilingual nature of such short reads also helped introduce her daughter to a few new words in Hindi. Her daughter found the Hindi language in the book easy to read because the matras used are simple. “The Hindi-to-English translation is spot-on as well. There aren’t too many shortcomings in the books, but if I have to pick one then I feel some Hindi words — around four or five — were a bit lengthy and difficult to explain to my little one,” she revealed.

“Overall, I’m sure her Hindi vocabulary has been enhanced after this reading experience, and that’s a priority for any parent,” Suszy signed off. 

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Books Lifestyle news culture news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK