Inspired by Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai’s fourth birthday celebrations, here are four trending themes for your little one’s next bash

Gigi Hadid (right) at her daughter’s birthday celebrations. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article How you can indulge in these four trending themes for your child's next birthday party x 00:00

Mermaid magic

ADVERTISEMENT



Pink pastel and seashell-themed decor

A mermaid-themed birthday party for a four-year-old can be truly magical with the right touches. Unique mermaid-themed decoration and activity corner would be a creative addition. “Including fun elements like a makeover station with shell hair braiding and a glitter tattoo counter would keep everyone is engaged,” said Tanvi Mishal, co-founder of Lil Posh Balloons.





Tanvi Mishal

A kiddie pool with bouncing balls is a great interactive addition, while a sandcastle-shaped cake with mermaid motifs like pearls, mermaid tails and dried florals would be a showstopper. “A dessert table with a tail, seashell and pearl oyster-shaped cake pops, cupcakes and macarons can make the event look grand,” she recommends.



Kids indulge in art as they paint their initials

A sandpit and a make-your-own-sandcastle activity can incorporate sensory play. Pinatas filled with goodies like keychains, stationary and candy and treasure hunts in the venue can add a fun and adventurous touch. Hiring a host will ensure parents can relax.



LOG ON TO @lilposhballoons

CALL 8779052814

Thrills and chills



A pumpkin-themed party decor

A Halloween-themed birthday party is the perfect way to bring a spooky twist to traditional celebrations, especially in October. “We can create a bespoke party featuring a witch’s lair and pumpkin patch -themed decoration, food and activities,” says (inset) Shraddha Mehta, founder of The Beddy Bye Co.

The venue can be decorated with witch hats, spider webs, pumpkins, ghost decor, and a witch mascot greeting kids with eerie sounds. For older kids, jack-o’-lantern carving offers a fun challenge, while younger ones can enjoy pumpkin or witch hat painting. Kids can mix their own ‘potions’ by combining soft drinks and sugar syrups.



Spooky decor (right) a host at a station serving cotton candy

They can get their face painted and click pictures in a pumpkin -themed photo booth. “Kids can enjoy a meet-and-greet with a witch, or be taken out to trick-or-treat,” Mehta suggests. Spooky-themed food like red jelly cups, ghost sandwiches, and pumpkin donuts add to the immersive experience.

LOG ON TO @thebeddybyeco

CALL 9870012549

Slip into the fun

A slime party is a fantastic way to incorporate sensory play for kids. “I was inspired by the Sloomoo Institute in New York, a museum dedicated to slime,” explains (inset) Priyanka Lunia, founder of The Pinata Project. Activities can include make-your-own-slime stations, here kids can mix and match colours and textures like vanilla and popcorn, to craft unique slimes that double as return gifts.

“We can embrace the mess with a slime war or let the kids toss sticky slime on the wall to create vibrant masterpieces,” she adds. The dessert table can feature colourful chocolate fountains, jelly, and cupcakes. A treasure chest filled with slime and hidden goodies adds an adventurous scavenger hunt element. Slime is popular among kids, and allowing them to embrace the mess in a structured, fun environment provides hands-on experience that sparks joy and creativity.

LOG ON TO @thepinataprojectevents

CALL 9820167064

Care-free camping

A camping party is the perfect way to elevate a slumber party into an immersive and adventurous experience. “We recreate an indoor camping experience with themed activities, and camp-inspired food,” says (inset) Reenaa Gupta, co-founder of Events Bay. Activities such as potting plants offer educational experience and can be a thoughtful return gift.

A dig-your-own-dinosaur-egg treasure hunt adds excitement, while games like tug-of-war and floor is lava keep the energy high. Kids can craft their own night lights with clear bottles, string lights and paint. “We can also have a ‘make your own s’mores’ station,” she adds. Dessert tables can feature tree and animal-shaped cookies and cake pops.

LOG ON TO @eventsbay

CALL 9820502685