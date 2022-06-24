The K factor: Fans of K-dramas help us decode the hype

Fan accounts and content on K-dramas are now trending. Three fans explain the hype

Scenes from Seoul by Komal More

Are you missing out on the wholesome content that is K-drama? While K-pop music continues to gain popularity, we’re reminded of another side of the South Korean entertainment industry that has garnered a massive following — K-dramas. With quality content, relatable characters, excellent plots and original soundtracks, they offer a glimpse into Korean culture. And along with a love for the stars of the shows, viewers are initiated into South Korean food, clothes and city life. There’s been an increasing number of online fan accounts where fans express their adoration for shows and by extension, the culture. Three content creators share their love for and guide us into the world of K-dramas.

Slice of life

Komal More

Komal More, illustrator, 31, has been a fan of K-dramas since she first tuned in to Legends of the Blue Sea back in 2017. What strikes her most about every show is the locations they’re set in. Fascinated by the cityscape, she tells us, “They’re all so gorgeous. I look them up online and check out the places, what the cities and towns look like.” Preferring the shows that offer her a slice of South Korean life, More takes her love for the scenes to her art. Her Instagram page is filled with stills from shows and city views; it also includes Korean dishes and her favourite characters that she’s captured through digital art.

RECCOS: Legends of the Blue Sea, and Descendants of the Sun

Quality content



Jesline D’Souza and Salonie Powar

Jesline D’Souza, a 25-year-old finance professional, and Salonie Powar, a 25-year-old marketing and communications professional, started their podcast in February to share observations, reviews and show ratings. D’Souza attributes her preference to its wholesome content, well-crafted storylines, non-toxic romances and the reflection of changing times and mindsets. The shows pique curiosity around the culture and invite people to explore it simply because they themselves are, as she puts it, a warm hug.

RECCOS: Crash Landing on you, Sky Castle, and Twenty Five Twenty One

Relatability on point

Diana Koli

If you ever need recommendations on K-drama, which shows to start with, where to watch it and how to find it dubbed in a preferred language, Diana Koli, K-content creator and video editor, is your go-to person. The 31-year-old started her Instagram page last year to share her observations and reviews on different shows. “People think there are only romances but there’s a wide range of content for everyone — murder mysteries, reality and variety shows, documentaries and thrillers,” Koli explains. She adds that the romances come with a build-up within its storyline, allowing viewers to follow the character’s journey. “It’s also very relatable since the two cultures are similar so it’s easy to identify with characters and their evolutions, too,” she maintains.

RECCOS: Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Goblin, and Start Up.

