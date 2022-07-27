The Lit Mumbaikar Quiz

Books on Bombay. Musings about Mumbai. Unforgettable characters and locations. If you think you are the boss when it comes to all things literature about the Maximum City, here’s the ultimate quiz to ace. Apart from bragging rights, there are book vouchers worth a cool seven thousand rupees to be won

1 Mario Miranda brought to life several characters while creating cartoons to reflect Mumbai’s (then named Bombay) cosmopolitan world. Who was the politician and his sidekick who made the odd appearance in his strips.

2 In one of his moving short stories about Bombay titled Ten Rupees, he described from his own personal experiences, the trysts and challenges faced by chawl-dwellers in the city. Who was this writer?

3 In Kiran Nagarkar’s Ravan and Eddie, after an unpleasant incident, Ravan’s mother Parvati decided to rename her son Ravan; what was his birth name?

4 “Unsuitable for song as well as sense

The island flowers into slumsand skyscrapers…”

Which illustrious poet and writer wrote these lines from his poem called Island?



5 ‘A sleek and elegant three-master, she was one of the few Bombay-built vessels that regularly outran the swiftest British and American-made opium-carriers,’ wrote Amitav Ghosh in one of his books in the Ibis Trilogy. Name this vessel and the title in which these words appear.

6Dadar 28: History, Places, People is the strapline for Shanta Gokhale’s tribute to one of Mumbai’s earliest planned residential neighbourhoods. Name

this location.

7 By his own admission, Dom Moraes divulged that this particular book about an Indian personality was difficult to write because “it involved a lot of research, and the deployment of a considerable amount of diplomacy, a quality for which I have never been famous.” Who was it about?

8 As one of the first full accounts of Mumbai’s 19th century history, this book was originally written by Govind Narayan in Marathi and later translated in English by Murali Ranganathan. What was its Marathi title?

9 Sea Breeze Bombay by Sahitya Akademi Award-winning poet Adil Jussawalla was written as a reaction to which Indian historic incident?

10 A railway journey that begins from Bombay via the Great Indian Peninsular Railway [today’s Central Railway] finds mention in Jules Verne’s Around the World in Eighty Days. In that chapter, he writes about this route’s distance: “…is only from one thousand to eleven hundred miles.” Where in India did that route terminate?

