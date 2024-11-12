As the city ushers a weekend of culture, debates, poetry and literature with The Mumbai LitFest, here’s our curated list of workshops, talks and performances you cannot miss this year

A moment from a previous edition of the festival. Pics Courtesy/Instagram; File pics

Listen to this article The Mumbai LitFest 2024: Workshops, talks, performances you cannot miss this year x 00:00

It is that time of the year when Mumbaikars wrap themselves up in their finest words to catch a glimpse of their favourite literati. From poets, writers and historians to performers will be in attendance as the Literature Live! The Mumbai Lit Fest opens at the NCPA this Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the line-up of guests and panellists features names from Gulzar, environmentalist Jane Goodall, Pico Iyer, historian William Dalrymple and Ila Arun among others, we round-up the most awaited talks, performances and sessions to catch this season.

FROM November 15 to November 17

TIME 10.30 am onwards

AT NCPA, Nariman Point.

LOG ON TO litlive.in (to register)

Awards

>> An honour to beat

World-renowned poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra (left) will be honoured as the Godrej Poet Laureate of the festival, followed by a conversation with poet Arundhathi Subramaniam.

ON November 15; 6 pm onwards

AT Little Theatre, NCPA.

>> Playwrights to the fore

Catch the winners of the Sultan Padamsee Playwriting awards as they perform excerpts, and discuss their work.

ON November 17; 3.35 pm onwards

AT Godrej Theatre, NCPA.

>> The grand finale

From the Best Book of the Year to Best First Book, catch the latest arrival to the city’s literati at the final awards presentation of the literature

festival.

ON November 17; 7.15 pm onwards AT Experimental Theatre, NCPA.

Sessions

>> A poet sings along

Catch the reclusive but charming Gulzar in conversation on the subject of ‘Poetry is life’ at the inaugural session of the festival.

ON November 15; 3 pm onwards

AT Tata Theatre, NCPA.

>> Introduction to a radical

Art lovers cannot miss this introduction to the life and works of the late Indian modernist FN Souza as art critic Janeita Singh, former MAP Bengaluru director Kamini Sawhney and Asad Lalljee, CEO, Avid Learning.

ON November 15; 4.40 pm onwards AT Little Theatre, NCPA.

>> Bow to the master

Do not miss violinist L Subramaniam as he drops into the city for a rare conversation about his virtuoso talent.

ON November 16; 10.30 am onwards AT Godrej Theatre, NCPA.

>> A wanderer in the city

This conversation between author Pico Iyer and Shobhaa De will brighten up your weekend.

ON November 16; 5.10 pm onwards AT Tata Theatre, NCPA.

>> Talking India

Historian William Dalrymple will pick up the conversation on the expansive influence of ancient India, in the context of his latest book, The Golden Road.

ON November 16; 6.20 pm onwards

AT Tata Theatre, NCPA.

>> From field to desk

You will not get a better chance to catch the reticent former World Cup winning-allrounder Mohinder Amarnath than at the preview of his upcoming book, Fearless.

ON November 17; 12.30 pm

AT Experimental Theatre, NCPA.



Jane Goodall with a rehabilitated chimpanzee in Congo

>> Nature’s first

The festival concludes with a rare but spectacular appearance by one of the world’s foremost anthropologists and primatologists, Dr Jane Goodall, as she delivers the closing address.

ON November 17; 6 pm onwards

AT Tata Theatre, NCPA

Performances

>> Beats and bops

Drop in to catch this performance by UK-based duo Wright & Grainger that brings heavy basslines, melodies and spoken word poetry to the fore.

ON November 15; 8.40 pm

AT Experimental Theatre

>> Voices of power

This presentation from LGBTQiA+ writers from South Asia, including performances by Dia Yonzon, Mesak Takhelmayum, Rukman Ragas and Sara Haque adds to a growing presence of the community in the literary sphere.

ON November 16; 2 pm onwards

AT Little Theatre

>> Orpheus retold

The duo of Wright & Grainger brings a touch of the classical to the proceedings with a retelling of the Greek myth of Orpheus through music and spoken word.

ON November 16; 4 pm

AT Tata Garden, NCPA.

>> A medley of languages

If you are in the mood for a unique linguistic adventure, catch this performance of Slovenian poetry in Marathi and English by Brane Mozetič, Gregor Podlogar, Hemant Divate, Manya Joshi, Sanjeev Khandekar and Veronika Dintinjana.

ON November 16; 7.25 pm onwards

AT Little Theatre, NCPA.